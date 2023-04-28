Springville Griffith-Institute Central School District teacher facing child pornography charge

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old Frank E. Noeson III of Holland was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S Attorney's Office, Noesen is a fifth-grade teacher in the Springville Griffith-Institute Central School District and had been communicating with a 15-year-old girl in Dover, N.H. on Snapchat since at least January 2023. As part of the communications, Noesen is accused of directing the girl to send pictures and videos that constituted child pornography. He also allegedly sent multiple sexually explicit images of himself to the victim through Snapchat.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said on April 19, the FBI Miami Field Office alerted the FBI Buffalo Field Office about Noeson and its investigation. Two search warrants were executed on April 21 and Noeson's cell phone was seized. Multiple sexually explicit conversations between Noeson and the victim on Snapchat, which had been occurring since at least August 2022, were allegedly recovered.

Anyone with information in connection to this case is asked to contact the FBI at (716) 843-1611.

Noeson made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and is being held pending a detention hearing on May 2.

The following statement was posted to the district's website on Friday: