BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A popular tradition makes its return in the southtowns.

The 28th Springtime in the Country artisan market is taking place this weekend at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

This year's edition features over 250 artisans from across North America.

You can find just about anything, including garden art, metalworks, fashions and custom furniture.

The market is open once again Sunday from 10 until 4.