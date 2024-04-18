'Spring Sip and Shop' event kicks off at the Kenan Center.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Happening today, a four-day shopping event kicks off at the Kenan Center in Lockport.

The center is teaming up with Rustic Buffalo for its 'Spring Sip and Shop.'

Today through Sunday, there will be over 170 artisans and vendors, along with live music, raffles, and wine and liquor tastings.

It costs five dollars to get in, with the proceeds going to the Kenan Center for local programming, after school programs and a new arena.

You can stop by from 10a.m. to 7p.m. today through Saturday, and 10a.m. to 4p.m. on Sunday.