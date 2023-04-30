Spring pop-up shopping in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a perfect way to spend a rainy Sunday in Western New York.

The AVA Collective hosted its Spring Pop-Up at Resurgence Brewing on Chicago street in Buffalo over the weekend.

More than 40 artisans and small businesses took part in this shopping extravaganza.

It's a very popular event, combining a great shopping experience in a setting where you can grab a beer and a bite to eat.

The AVA Collective throws one of these pop-up shopping events for each of the four seasons here in Western New York.