Spreading diversity in Western New York through food

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The smell of diversity is happening in Niagara County as a new Latino restaurant is bringing the Puerto Rican culture to the Lockport community.

Entering La Vista Bella Hispanic Cuisine you'll find owner Sara Burges Torres greeting you with a warm smile.

“It doesn’t matter if you speak Spanish or not, this is family,” she says.

Torres tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that she’s happy to bring some added diversity to the table.

“I have the time and personality to explain who we are, where we come from, and what we provide,” Torres expresses. “They are interested in our culture, aroma, spiciness, and the sazón and the salsa.”

Customers of the restaurant expressed their thoughts on the new restaurant launching in their neighborhood.

“I like different cultures and exploring different cultures and learning about them,” says Katie Little, a customer. “And trying their foods, but yea I think it’s a great thing for the City of Lockport and the surrounding towns too."

Others feel the same way.

“We’re seeing more recently and it’s great to have a place like this here, not just only just pizza places,” says Joshua Disseck, a customer.

Other Latino Cultures are spreading in other parts of Western New York like the Dominican Restaurant Yummy’s Deli & Restaurant in West Seneca.

“We have a little bit of everything tacos, Spanish food, American food, Middle Eastern, people love it,” says owner Noraldien Darwish. “Wherever you open a business where the community welcomes you, you’re going to be successful.”

And over in Lockport, this community is welcoming the team of La Vista Bella Hispanic Cuisine.

“Over here we cook with a lot of love and a lot of spice,” says Torres.

La Vista Bella Hispanic Cuisine is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 pm to 7 pm.