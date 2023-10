BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The popular Spider House display in East Aurora is back for another year.

The house is at 423 Oakwood Avenue.

This spectacular Halloween display originally went viral in 2020, and since then has attracted visitors of all ages.

Creator David Moomaw also collects donations, with the money going to Feedmore Western New York.

The Spider House will be lit up through the end of the month.