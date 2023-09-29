Spooky season approaching with one WNY organization helping to give back to local children in need

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The formally known Niagara Nightmares now named “Niagara Pumpkin Farm” is heading into the spooky season by giving back to kids in need in Western New York.

The King family is welcoming many with open arms to experience their Halloween fun.

They’ve been putting on their hayrides for six years.

This year they’re excited to have their brand change a little to the “Niagara Pumpkin Farm.”

“We’ve always wanted to do something for the community, specifically for the kids,” says Kyle King, co-owner of Niagara Pumpkin Farm. “It’s just a great way to get everybody together and have a good time this Halloween season.”

The family tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person they’re happy to partner with Kimberly LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo Rocks for their mission to help children in need.

“Kim just does great for the community. We've watched what she has done with all the kids in need over the years,” King says. “Kids with with cancer. It’s all great and we love to support her.”

LaRussa says her mission has always been to put a smile on children's faces.

“So we help children who are battling an illness. Children who are facing hardship. Maybe they’ve lost a parent, bullied in school, things like that,” she says. “And the goal is to let these children know that we’re here and that we care.”

It’s free admission when heading to Niagara Pumpkin Farm, but each activity and game including the hayrides has a set price.

“We have pick pumpkins, apple cider slushies, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin launching, just a lot of stuff going around on the farm,” says Alisha King, owner of Niagara Pumpkin Farm.

The soft launch of the spooky fun activities is October 1st from 2-9 pm.

Niagara Pumpkin Farm is open weekdays Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-8 pm with pumpkin picking, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin launching, snacks and drinks, and regular hayride.

Haunted hayrides happen every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7 p.m. to closing.

October 15th is Trunk of Treat from 3-7 pm.