BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's the last chance for little ghouls and goblins to enjoy a special Halloween treat.

Explore and More hosting its Spooktacular Celebration over the past several days.

The event featured all kinds of fun for the whole family, including hot chocolate, face painting, and five trick or treating stations.

The Salem Sisters were also on hand doing a meet and greet on the final day Sunday.

Explore and More is open again on Wednesday from 10 to 3:30.