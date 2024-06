ELLICOTTVILLE, NY — Splish-splash, they all need a bath down in ski country.

The annual Mud Slide took place this weekend at the Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville.

It's a fun run that features plenty of water, mud and more than a dozen obstacles.

The race ends with participants sliding into a pool of muddy water at the bottom of the Yodeler slope.

Organizers say more than 900 people took part in an event that just keeps getting bigger and bigger every year.