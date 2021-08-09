Splash pads open an extra hour in the City of Buffalo Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Splash pads will be open an extra hour in the City of Buffalo Monday.

With temperatures expected to be near 90 degrees, officials say the 10 splash pads across the city will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. to offer an extra hour to cool down.

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park - foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center

Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave

The Kensington Park splash pad is closed while the pool is under construction. Two indoor pools, Cazenovia-Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool and Lovejoy pools, are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.