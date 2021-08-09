Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corps brings free performance to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corps visited Niagara Falls Sunday for a free performance.

The team is on tour, performing around the country. But made a stop at the Niagara Falls High School for a three-hour public rehearsal, followed by a special performance.

The annual Drums Along the Waterfront event remains on hiatus for a second year in a row due to pandemic concerns. Organizers thought inviting the Spirit of Atlanta to stop here in Western New York will help fill the void for the activity's avid fan base.

The Spirit of Atlanta is a widely successful drum corps, claiming a spot in Drum Corps International's World Championship Finals 20 times since 1978.