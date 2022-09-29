'Spider House' in East Aurora returns October 1

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The popular "Spider House" display in East Aurora is returning October 1 for its fifth year.

The house, located at 423 Oakwood Avenue, originally went viral in 2020. Since then, it has attracted visitors of all ages.

"I do this for the kids," said creator David Moomaw. "This gives the little ones so much fun and joy which feeds right back to me."

New items this year include updated mechanics, baby bats, and plenty of vibrant colors.

Additionally, Moomaw is continuing to give back.

"We also raise money for FeedMore and that's a very good cause," said Moomaw.

The "Spider House" will run from October 1 through October 31 everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.