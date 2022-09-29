Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Spider House' in East Aurora returns October 1

vlcsnap-2022-09-28-21h26m14s339.png
WKBW
vlcsnap-2022-09-28-21h26m14s339.png
Posted at 9:57 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 21:57:29-04

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The popular "Spider House" display in East Aurora is returning October 1 for its fifth year.

The house, located at 423 Oakwood Avenue, originally went viral in 2020. Since then, it has attracted visitors of all ages.

"I do this for the kids," said creator David Moomaw. "This gives the little ones so much fun and joy which feeds right back to me."

New items this year include updated mechanics, baby bats, and plenty of vibrant colors.

Additionally, Moomaw is continuing to give back.

"We also raise money for FeedMore and that's a very good cause," said Moomaw.

The "Spider House" will run from October 1 through October 31 everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United