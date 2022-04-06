Spectrum to increase rates citing the 'growing cost of programming'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum will increase its rates for TV services citing the "growing cost of programming."
According to Spectrum, here is what you can expect:
- Broadcast TV Surcharge from $17.99 to $21.00/month.
- Spectrum TV Select from $76.99 to $79.99/month.
- Spectrum TV Receivers from $8.99 to $9.99/month.
- For new customers who are paying a promotional price for their Spectrum TV, Internet or Voice plan, the regular plan price does not take effect until the end of the promotional period.
A spokesperson for Charter Communications, Spectrum's parent company, released the following statement to 7 News:
TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry. As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the TV networks we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers.