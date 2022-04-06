Spectrum to increase rates citing the 'growing cost of programming'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum will increase its rates for TV services citing the "growing cost of programming."

According to Spectrum, here is what you can expect:

Broadcast TV Surcharge from $17.99 to $21.00/month.

Spectrum TV Select from $76.99 to $79.99/month.

Spectrum TV Receivers from $8.99 to $9.99/month.

For new customers who are paying a promotional price for their Spectrum TV, Internet or Voice plan, the regular plan price does not take effect until the end of the promotional period.

A spokesperson for Charter Communications, Spectrum's parent company, released the following statement to 7 News: