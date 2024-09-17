Spectrum offering free internet speed upgrades, new bundled pricing as part of 'customer commitment'

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Spectrum has made a series of announcements as part of its "customer commitment," which include free internet speed upgrades and new bundled pricing.

According to Spectrum, beginning September 17, Spectrum Internet with starting speeds of 500 Mbps will be offered as low as $30 a month and Spectrum Gig will be offered as low as $40 a month when they are bundled with two lines of Spectrum’s fastest Mobile and/or Video services. Spectrum said these pricing plans are guaranteed for up to three years.

For those not interested in the new bundles, Spectrum said Spectrum One remains available but now with a higher starting speed of 500 Mbps with one free Unlimited mobile line included for a year.

In addition, all current Spectrum Internet and Spectrum Internet Ultra customers will have their speeds automatically increased for free to 400 and 600 Mbps.

"To ensure Spectrum’s new Customer Commitment is aligned with customers’ changing needs and expectations, the Company conducted extensive research with current and prospective customers, as well as its employees. This input helped shape the development of the Customer Commitment, which is built around Spectrum’s promise of 'keeping you connected to enhance your life, whenever and wherever you need us.'" - Spectrum

According to Spectrum, there are four pillars of its customer commitment which you can find, explained by Spectrum, below.

1. Reliable Connectivity: We are committed to keeping our customers connected 100% of the time and promptly resolving any issues.



We will fix any service disruptions quickly, including dispatching a technician the same day if the customer requests it prior to 5 p.m.

If a neighborhood experiences an outage that lasts more than two hours, our agents will offer a credit for the full day.*

We will continually invest in our network to ensure consistently reliable service.

*Outages eligible for credit exclude power outages, natural disasters, and overnight scheduled maintenance.



2. Transparency at Every Step: We are committed to clear and simple pricing and timely service updates; we will take responsibility when things go wrong.



Within 15 minutes of identifying an outage in a neighborhood, we will notify affected customers and provide an estimated restoration time.

We are implementing whole dollar pricing, with taxes and fees included.

There are no annual contracts for any residential services.

3. Exceptional Service: We are committed to providing exceptional customer experiences.



We are there whenever our customers need us with 24/7 U.S.-based customer service. If a customer needs help or a professional installation, a technician will be available the same or next day.

If a customer is not completely satisfied with any services within the first 30 days, we will give them their money back.

If a customer is not completely satisfied with a new mobile device within the first 14 days, we will give them their money back.

4. Always Improving: We are committed to listening and acting on our customers’ feedback to improve our products and customer service.



The future of connectivity is coming, and we are here to meet it by building a network capable of delivering symmetrical and multi-gigabit speeds.

With Xumo, we delivered the next generation of streaming and will continue to expand our streaming services – bringing more entertainment at an incredible value.

We will continue to transform the industry by bringing more value and greater flexibility, committed to providing the fastest wireless and WiFi speeds on a network that can handle up to 200 devices today and even more in the future – designed, owned and operated in the USA.

We are redefining connectivity while expanding our network to reach approximately 1.75 million unserved and underserved homes and small businesses across the country to help connect everyone, everywhere.

We are continuously investing in our network to increase capabilities and achieve our future goal of zero service disruptions and fully automated credits if we fall short.

You can find more information here.