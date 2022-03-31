Spectrum launches new 'high-speed, low-cost' broadband service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Charter Communications, Inc. announced the launch of a new "high-speed, low-cost" broadband service named "Spectrum Internet 100."

A release says the service provides 100 Mbps download speeds for $29.99 per month and includes a modem, in-home WiFi and self-installation at no additional charge.

According to Charter, it is available exclusively to households eligible for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP provides qualifying households up to $30 a month toward broadband service and would allow eligible customers to receive Spectrum Internet 100 at no additional cost. Charter said all Spectrum Internet and legacy plans — including Spectrum Internet Gig — are eligible for ACP credits.

For more information on the ACP or to apply, you can click here. Spectrum can be reached at 1-877-959-1748 to apply for the credit