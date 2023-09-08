Spectrum customers can still watch Bills Monday night on channel 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum customers have been unable to watch certain cable channels including ESPN, which will televise Monday Night Football with the Bills against the Jets. However ABC will also air the game, so all Western New Yorkers can still tune in to channel 7. Our special live pregame show from MetLife Stadium, Leading The Charge, will begin at 7 p.m., before kickoff at 8:15 p.m.

In the meantime, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the Department of Public Service to hold Charter Spectrum accountable, and deliver refunds to New Yorkers who have had their service disrupted.

Hochul said more than 1.5 million people in New York State lost access to ESPN, and other Disney-owned channels on August 31. It's all because Disney and Charter were unable to renew a distribution deal.

"An ongoing corporate dispute is forcing customers to miss some of the highest profile televised events of the year, the least these companies can do is provide a refund," said Governor Hochul." Disney and Charter must continue negotiating in good faith to ensure affordability and consumer choice. I also urge Disney to continue providing its programming under the terms of the prior agreement while negotiations continue. My Administration is committed to consumer protections for all New Yorkers."

Charter Communications President and CEO, Christopher Winfrey, recently said there is urgency to resolve it.

"We all have a sense of urgency to resolve it quickly, because our customers are stuck in the middle," said Winfrey to investors. "These are not just our customers. These are Disney customers as well. And so we have a responsibility to try to solve it quickly."