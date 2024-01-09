Spectrum customers can expect a higher bill as rates are set to increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're a Spectrum customer you may soon have a higher bill as rates are set to increase for some services.

Spectrum has confirmed that the following increases will take place, effective with billing cycles beginning January 30:



The mandatory broadcast TV surcharge will increase from $23.20 to $25.75 a month.

The monthly rental fee for an HD box will increase from $10.99 to $12.50.

The charge for Advanced Wi-Fi will increase from $5 to $7 a month.

Entertainment View and Latino View packages will increase from $12 to $15 a month.

Spectrum TV Essentials will increase from $24.99 to $29.99 a month.

Spectrum Internet Assist will increase from $19.99 to $24.99 a month.

According to Spectrum, its XUMO Stream Box can be purchased outright for $60 or $5 a month and can replace the monthly rental fee for the HD box.

"This streaming simplified option is Spectrum’s video platform of choice and can replace the set-top box fee, altogether," Lara Pritchard, Vice President of Communications, told 7 News.

Pritchard also told 7 News that Spectrum's Advanced Wi-Fi is an optional service for Spectrum Internet customers and this is the first price increase since Spectrum Wi-Fi was introduced around seven years ago.

Pritchard provided the following statement as to why the changes are taking place: