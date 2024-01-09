Spectrum customers can expect a higher bill as rates are set to increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're a Spectrum customer you may soon have a higher bill as rates are set to increase for some services.
Spectrum has confirmed that the following increases will take place, effective with billing cycles beginning January 30:
- The mandatory broadcast TV surcharge will increase from $23.20 to $25.75 a month.
- The monthly rental fee for an HD box will increase from $10.99 to $12.50.
- The charge for Advanced Wi-Fi will increase from $5 to $7 a month.
- Entertainment View and Latino View packages will increase from $12 to $15 a month.
- Spectrum TV Essentials will increase from $24.99 to $29.99 a month.
- Spectrum Internet Assist will increase from $19.99 to $24.99 a month.
According to Spectrum, its XUMO Stream Box can be purchased outright for $60 or $5 a month and can replace the monthly rental fee for the HD box.
"This streaming simplified option is Spectrum’s video platform of choice and can replace the set-top box fee, altogether," Lara Pritchard, Vice President of Communications, told 7 News.
Pritchard also told 7 News that Spectrum's Advanced Wi-Fi is an optional service for Spectrum Internet customers and this is the first price increase since Spectrum Wi-Fi was introduced around seven years ago.
Pritchard provided the following statement as to why the changes are taking place:
"Spectrum has taken a stand for a new, customer-focused model that provides more value and choice for video entertainment when negotiating all of our programming agreements. Despite these ongoing efforts, programmers continually raise fees for their content, which are passed through as increased fees to viewers and drive higher costs across the entire industry. Spectrum continually invests in our customers’ wireless connectivity, yet this is the only price change we have ever made to Spectrum Advanced WiFi, an optional service, which offers the most advanced technology to deliver speed, security and reliability to every connected device in the home."