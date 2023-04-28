Spectator accused of making racially offensive statement during local high school lacrosse game

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Williamsville Central School District, Lake Shore Central School District and Seneca Nation have issued statements in response to a spectator making a racially offensive statement during a lacrosse game between Williamsville South High School and Lake Shore High School on Wednesday.

WCSD issued its statement on Thursday which said in part that it initiated an investigation and will take appropriate action. The full statement is included below.

“We are aware of a racially offensive statement made by a spectator in the crowd during Wednesday night’s boys lacrosse game between Williamsville South and Lake Shore. Any comments that are inappropriate, offensive, or derogatory will not be tolerated. We expect all spectators to respect players, coaches, and officials at all times, and in accordance with school and athletic policy. We have initiated a thorough investigation and will take appropriate action, up to and including barring attendance from athletic events for individuals who cannot adhere to our policies and expectations."

The Seneca Nation issued its statement on Friday which said in part that the racially charged language was directed at the Lake Shore lacrosse team. The full statement is included below.

“On Wednesday, April 26, Native American high school athletes experienced a shocking incident of hate speech during a lacrosse game between Lake Shore High School (a school with a significant number of Seneca students) and Williamsville South High School. A spectator at the event was caught on camera spewing racist and disgusting hate speech towards the Native American athletes on the Lake Shore team. Not only are these comments deeply disrespectful and hurtful to our young athletes, the person making them put ignorance and lack of human decency on display for all to see and hear. Lacrosse is an event we hold sacred, making the comments all the more egregious. We cannot and will not accept this behavior from anyone and hope that this individual is held accountable for their blatantly racist taunts.



Just days ago, New York State implemented a long-overdue rule prohibiting schools from using Native American names, logos and mascots. It was a step toward finally respecting our people, our culture and our heritage in the public realm. One individual at Williamsville South illustrated how far we still have to go. Imagine a teenage student athlete being ridiculed and reduced – by an adult no less – to a hurtful caricature based on their background and the color of their skin. It’s shameful.



We call on Williamsville South High School and Section VI to investigate the incident and make right a moment that marred the evening for all athletes. It is our expectation that the offending spectator will be identified and that appropriate actions will be taken to prevent this individual from spreading further hate and racism at any future sporting contests. Their behavior is a stain on the community and only keeps our society mired in incivility.” - Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr.

A short time later on Friday, Lake Shore issued its statement which said in part that it was appreciative of WCSD's response to the incident. The full statement is below.