Special transplant bond between Bills and Giants fan

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a special bond between one member of Bills Mafia and a rabid Giants fan, who are sharing a special night in Orchard Park.

Bills fan Tom Jasinski invited Giants fan Sam Prince to attend Sunday night's game together.

They share more than their devotion to their hometown teams.

Tom is the founder of One8fifty, which is a local non-profit seeking to increase organ donor registration in New York State.

Sam received a wish to announce the Giants first round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

They are both organ transplant recipients with a shared mission to increase awareness and registration for organ donation.