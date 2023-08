BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — More than 90 athletes laced up their cleats this weekend to score some goals.

it's the kick off of the Special Olympics regional soccer tournament at the Orchard Park Soccer Complex on Milestrip Road.

The athletes are from all around Western New York competing on five teams to score goals.

Many of the athletes playing on Sunday will move on to the state fall games.

Those are happening in Glens Falls in October.