Special Olympics kicks off summer sports season

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York's chapter of the Special Olympics kicked off its summer sports season for athletes with special needs and abilities.

First on the schedule was a basketball competition in Williamsville. Nearly one hundred athletes participated in team and skills events at the Clearfield Recreation Center on Saturday.

Another basketball competition is being held in Niagara Falls on April 30th. Registration is open until April 15th. Anyone who wants to sign up can do so here.

These events serve as part of the preparation for New York's Special Olympics Summer Games set for June in Ithaca.

You can learn more about the organization by going to SpecialOlympics-NY.org