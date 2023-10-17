Local Special Olympics athlete designs New Era hat for fall games

"Keep smiling, because that's the key to everything"

Buffalo native Julia Harris is a Special Olympics gold medal winner and now a New Era hat designer.

On Tuesday Harris was invited to New Era's Headquarters in downtown Buffalo for the reveal of the hat she designed. It will be worn by athletes and coaches at this weekend's Special Olympics New YorkFall Games in Glens Falls.

The New Era Cap Foundation had been working with the Special Olympics and Harris to design the hat. A New Era designer said she had been part of hundreds of professional sports hat designs, but this hat is very meaningful.

"All of these people put effort into it to create this hat for the Special Olympics," said Harris.

When Harris was nine, a blood vessel in her brain ruptured. Her mother said she had to learn how to walk, talk, and eat again. Before her brain injury she swam competitively, and the Special Olympics helped her get back in the pool.

In 2017 she won a Special Olympics New York gold medal in swimming. She also plays bocce and is a motivational speaker.

You can learn more about Harris, her inspiring messages, and upcoming events at License2Smile.