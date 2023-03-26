Special guest for opening day at Buffalo Naval Park

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a fitting tribute on opening day of the Buffalo Naval and Military Park at Canalside.

Chief Mario Roy of the U.S. Coast Guard was honored as the first official visitor of the season Saturday morning.

Chief Roy was part of the Coast Guard response to the partial sinking incident of USS The Sullivans last April.

He then began volunteering at the park immediately after the incident to help paint the deck of the Sullivans so that it could be reopened to the public.

He has also played the role of handyman at the park.

This year marks 80 years since The Sullivans was commissioned in 1943.

The Buffalo Naval and Military Park will be open 7 days a week from 10am until 5pm.