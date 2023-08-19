Special event for new and expecting moms being held in Amherst on Sunday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Calling on all mothers who are expecting or looking for new resources but do not have time to search for all of them!

There is an event catered to you that will house dozens of connections under one roof.

The Buffalo Marriott Niagara, in Amherst, will be the hub of the Babies and Bumps expo.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, expecting and new mothers can take advantage of the event.

Moms can learn from experts and tap into a world of resources for every situation they will face as a new parent, according to Babies and Bumps founder, Monica Infante.

The Infante is based out of Rochester.

Monica Infante said, "It really is about connecting but also that educational component that is really key to this event."

Buffalo mom of three, Shakierria Harris told Pheben Kassahun these types of events and connections are vital in helping mothers like her thrive.

"When I'm having one of those moments to where I can't do this, I can just reach out to one of my moms and be like, 'Hey girl, I'm going through it. It's just, you know, a lot of words of encouragement letting me know that I can do this," Shakierra Harris explained.

Nearly 30 organizations will be in attendance, as well as educational sessions and lectures.

Tickets are $20 bucks for general admission and $40 bucks for premium.

Both tickets give all access but with premium you get a gift bag.

Once again, this is happening Sunday from 11 to 4.

A full schedule cane be found here.