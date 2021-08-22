SPCA's Meet and Greet program pairs dogs with new forever homes

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Erie and Niagara County SPCA is working with local businesses to help encourage more dog adoptions.

On Saturday, the Ideal You Weight Loss Center hosted a meet and greet event where people could meet dogs, and even take them home on the spot.

All it took was $200 for the dog's shots and medical treatment.

The SPCA hand picked five dogs that were people friendly to star at the event.

Three of them went home with new owners.

If your still looking to adopt a dog, the next meet and greet will be hosted by the SPCA Monday afternoon.