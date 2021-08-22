Watch
SPCA's Meet and Greet program pairs dogs with new forever homes

SPCA teams up with local businesses to boost dog adoptions
Posted at 10:15 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 22:15:54-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Erie and Niagara County SPCA is working with local businesses to help encourage more dog adoptions.

On Saturday, the Ideal You Weight Loss Center hosted a meet and greet event where people could meet dogs, and even take them home on the spot.

All it took was $200 for the dog's shots and medical treatment.

The SPCA hand picked five dogs that were people friendly to star at the event.

Three of them went home with new owners.

If your still looking to adopt a dog, the next meet and greet will be hosted by the SPCA Monday afternoon.

