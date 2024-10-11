SPCA Serving Erie County waiving adoption fees on some dogs and cats to make room for storm victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it will be waiving adoption fees on some dogs and cats to make room for storm victims.

Through October 15, the SPCA will waive adoption fees on dogs and cats six months and older in an effort to make more kennels and cages available.

The SPCA said it has been contacted by partner rescue organizations in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Milton asking if animals can be transported to the organization.

"Animal shelters affected by the storm and filled to capacity anticipate an overwhelming need to house a high number of homeless animals, and are asking the SPCA Serving Erie County and other receiving shelters throughout the nation to accept the transport of their existing shelter pets," the SPCA said.

“With our shelter population near capacity, it was hard to imagine taking on new animals, even those in dire situations down south. Then I remembered my favorite SPCA value: ‘Get It Done.’. Here at the SPCA, with grit and determination we find creative ways to help people and animals, and we know our community and our donors support these efforts. Buffalonians always find a way. So many generous, supportive folks have reached out asking how they can help those in the hurricane's path, and we have an answer: ADOPT! By waiving adoption fees and encouraging adoptions, we can create space to accept animals who need us in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.” - SPCA President/CEO Cait Daly

Daly said the SPCA is also preparing to deploy teams to assist with animal rescue and care efforts in Florida.

The SPCA Serving Erie County is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The waived adoption fee special only applies to dogs and cats six months and older at the SPCA’s West Seneca site.