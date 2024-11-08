SPCA Serving Erie County to offer free adoptions to current and past military members during 'Vets & Pets'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it will offer "Vets & Pets" once again to thank military members this Veterans Day.

The SPCA said Vets & Pets begins November 11 and runs through November 16 at its location on Harlem Road in West Seneca.

During Vets & Pets the SPCA will waive adoption fees on most animals for individuals and immediate families of individuals on active duty, reserves, and honorable discharge, along with service-disabled veterans and those retired from military service.

The SPCA said military ID or DD214 will need to be presented.

"If an individual is currently serving outside of New York State, that individual’s spouse can adopt during Vets & Pets if a military spouse identification card is presented. Adopters can apply the Vets & Pets waived adoption fee promotion toward a total of two animals," the SPCA said in a release.

You can find more information on the program here.