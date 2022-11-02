SPCA Serving Erie County to offer free adoptions to current and past members of the military

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County will once again offer its "Vets & Pets" program which waives adoption fees on most animals for current and past members of the military and their immediate families.

The SPCA said the program is to thank members of the armed services as Veterans Day approaches. It will begin Saturday and run through November 12 at the SPCA’s location at 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca and all SPCA off-site adoption locations.

"Military ID or DD214 will need to be presented. If an individual is currently serving outside of New York State, that individual’s spouse can adopt during Vets & Pets if a military spouse identification card is presented. Adopters can apply the Vets & Pets waived adoption fee promotion toward a total of two animals," a release says.

