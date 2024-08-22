Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SPCA Serving Erie County to offer adoption sale through the end of August

SPCA SERVING ERIE COUNTY.jpg
WKBW
SPCA SERVING ERIE COUNTY.jpg
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it will offer an adoption sale from August 24 through August 31.

During the sale, the SPCA said it will cut adoption fees in half for animals one year and older.

In addition, the first 100 adopters will receive a pencil case filled with treats for their new pet, an animal-themed bookmark, and a 20% off coupon to the SPCA’s in-shelter store.

This adoption sale is only available at the SPCA Serving Erie County at 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca. It is not valid at any offsite adoption locations.

If you're interested, you can visit the SPCA Serving Erie County and meet the adoptable animals in person or visit its website to see them online before heading over.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!