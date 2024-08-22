SPCA Serving Erie County to offer adoption sale through the end of August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it will offer an adoption sale from August 24 through August 31.

During the sale, the SPCA said it will cut adoption fees in half for animals one year and older.

In addition, the first 100 adopters will receive a pencil case filled with treats for their new pet, an animal-themed bookmark, and a 20% off coupon to the SPCA’s in-shelter store.

This adoption sale is only available at the SPCA Serving Erie County at 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca. It is not valid at any offsite adoption locations.

If you're interested, you can visit the SPCA Serving Erie County and meet the adoptable animals in person or visit its website to see them online before heading over.

You can find more information here.