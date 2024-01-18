SPCA Serving Erie County to host special Buffalo Bills-themed adoption event on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA serving Erie County announced it will host a special "We're Not Joshin'" Buffalo Bills-themed promotion on Saturday.

The SPCA said the promotion is to celebrate the Bills playoff run and help find loving homes for pets.

"The Bills bring so much joy to our community, and we wanted to find a fun way to share that excitement with the animals in our care. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just getting caught up in Bills fever, we invite you find your new furry (or feathered) fan on this Bills-themed day at the SPCA!" - Cait Daly, president and CEO of the SPCA Serving Erie County

According to the SPCA, the promotion will include:



All adoption fees are reduced by $17! That's right, every animal will have their adoption fee magically reduced by Josh Allen's jersey number.

Dress for victory! Show your Bills spirit by sporting any team gear (or accessories!) – jersey, coat, hat, earrings, you name it! – and you'll unlock an exclusive half-off discount on the adoption fees of dogs and cats who are one year and older, and rabbits of any age.

The promotion will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SPCA location in West Seneca. Pre-approvals for adoptions end at 4:30.