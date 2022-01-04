SPCA serving Erie County sees donations following viral '#BettyWhiteChallenge' in honor of Betty White

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legendary actress and comedienne Betty White died Friday, she was 99 years old.

Following her death, the #BettyWhiteChallenge has gone viral on social media and urges donations to animal shelters on what would have been White's 100th birthday, January 17.

Almost two weeks ahead of donation day, some shelters are already seeing donations. Locally, the SPCA Serving Erie County said several people have made donations in memory of Betty White.

The SPCA says a West Seneca man walked in Monday morning and said "Betty White sent me here," and made a $100 donation.

The SPCA said if you would like to donate in memory of White you can do so here on Facebook or here on its website.