SPCA Serving Erie County rescues woodchuck from Buffalo River near Naval Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued a woodchuck from the Buffalo River near the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park on May 7.

The SPCA said the rescue occurred after Bernadette Clabeaux of WNY Raptor and Wildlife Care, Inc. reached out about a woodchuck clinging to a ladder.

SPCA Serving Erie County

SPCA agents were dispatched to the scene and were able to rescue the woodchuck from the deck of the USS Croaker submarine and it was transported to the shelter.

SPCA Serving Erie County

Veterinarians determined that the woodchuck was cold, tired, and hungry but otherwise unharmed, according to the SPCA. The woodchuck spent a couple of days at the SPCA to be monitored and then released it at a nearby location.