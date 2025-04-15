SPCA Serving Erie County rescues over 20 dogs from 'deplorable conditions' inside Williamsville home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced that a total of 22 dogs were rescued from "deplorable conditions" inside a Williamsville home.

14 of the dogs were rescued on Monday, and eight additional dogs were brought to the SPCA on Tuesday.

SPCA Serving Erie County

According to the SPCA, the dogs appear to be Shih Tzu/Poodle mixes, and all are covered in urine and feces, and their coats are matted and soiled.

SPCA Serving Erie County

They are expected to be sedated and shaved starting Tuesday. They will then gradually receive baths, examinations, any immediate treatments and appropriate medications that may be necessary.

SPCA Serving Erie County

The dogs have been signed over to the SPCA and the owner, who was not named, is receiving assistance from family members and is cooperating with the investigation.

The SPCA said if you wish to contribute to the ongoing care of these dogs and possibly more, you are encouraged to visit YourSPCA.org/AprilRescue.

There is no information as to when these animals may be placed up for adoption, and at this time, no additional foster homes are needed.