SPCA Serving Erie County rescues over 150 animals from a property in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued over 150 farm and domestic animals from a property in Cheektowaga on Thursday.

According to the SPCA, an SPCA officer and agent visited 42 Colton Street to do a welfare check on a dog reported to be at the property owned by Karissa Schmidt. The agent allegedly saw through a broken window that several animals were living in squalor.

The SPCA said a search warrant was obtained to enter the garage and home. About 138 animals were allegedly found in the garage which the SPCA estimates as a 20′ x 20′ area. Of those animals, more than 100 were chickens that were allegedly found crammed into two small makeshift pens, one 3’ x 4’, the other 5′ x 7′ that were filled with about six inches of feces.

SPCA Serving Erie County

The SPCA said it rescued the following:



117 chickens, 18 ducks, two goats and one pig from the garage

Seven rabbits from a hutch outdoors on the property

Two dogs, one cat, and eight rabbits from inside the home

According to the SPCA, there were also multiple dead animals and body parts from dead chickens throughout the garage.

The SPCA said the animals that were rescued are being cleaned, housed, and fed, and currently receiving veterinary examinations and care. they have not been signed over to the SPCA at this time.

“In just 24 hours, seeing a total transformation of the fowl from filth and distress to clean, comfortable, and happy is most rewarding, and why we do this job every day. Our team worked together well into the night and started all over again today to ensure these animals are shown the proper respect and care they were not given previously.” - SPCA Chief Investigator Lindsey Wood

Schmidt was issued an appearance ticket and animal cruelty charges are pending.