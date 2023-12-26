SPCA Serving Erie County rescues coyote near U.S. Coast Guard station on Fuhrmann Boulevard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County rescued a coyote that was stranded on a log near the U.S. Coast Guard station on Fuhrmann Boulevard on Friday.

The SPCA said it received a call from the Department of Environmental Conservation about the coyote that was first seen swimming and then was stranded on the log.

"Upon arrival, the team noticed the soaking coyote’s evident exhaustion. US Coast Guard Metalsmith Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Foran told Wood via text that the coyote was in the water and/or stranded at least three hours, but probably longer, and said the coyote was violently shivering and was so exhausted from swimming when first seen that she couldn’t lift her head," a post on the SPCA Facebook page says.

SPCA Chief Lindsey Wood, officer Melina Homsi, and agents Molly McLaughlin and Meghan Giles were able to snare the coyote and pull it to safety. It was immediately transported to the SPCA's location in West Seneca to be examined and cared for overnight.

SPCA Serving Erie County

The SPCA said on December 23 officers released the coyote to a safe wooded area at Wilkeson Pointe, not far from where it was located.

You can find a video of the release on the SPCA website here.