SPCA Serving Erie County rescues 22 cats from 'devastating' conditions in Angola

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued 22 cats from "devastating" conditions in Angola.

According to the SPCA, investigators responded to a home in Angola on Thursday, and what they found was "a scene of heartbreaking sadness."

The SPCA said every surface was coated in feces and urine, and ammonia readings were so high that its equipment maxed out. Cats were found inside a shell of a couch, along with dead kittens.

The cats were brought back to the SPCA and received immediate veterinary care and comfort. The veterinary team is assessing their body conditions, overall health and temperaments.

"Sadly, many are suffering from flea infestations and skin infections, and almost all are traumatized," the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

If you’re struggling to care for animals or know someone who is, the SPCA urges you to call the Investigations Department at (716) 875-7360, ext. 214.