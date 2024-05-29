SPCA Serving Erie County receives over $30,000 from Northtown Subaru

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — An animal organization in our community is getting a boost to help some of our furry friends and neighbors.

The SPCA Serving Erie County is getting more than $30 thousand dollars from Northtown Subaru as part of Subaru's "Share the Love" Fundraiser.

The fundraiser lets new Subaru owners to pick a charity to receive $250 dollar donation. Dozens of people picked the local SPCA chapter culminating in the major donation.

The money benefits programs like adoption, education, and rescuing animals from animal cruelty.

The SPCA tells us they rely on donations and funding like this can go a long way.

"We're a completely independent organization," Gina Lattuca, chief communications officer of the SPCA Serving Erie County said. "So when companies like Northtown come to us and say 'we want to do something to increase our donation, we want to share the love literally,' it's incredibly important to us. That's what allows us to keep doing the important work we do in this region."

Along with the donation, Northtown Subaru is also sponsoring the SPCA's "Vets and Pets" program. Now through the end of the month, veterans and members of the military can adopt a pet from the shelter free of charge.