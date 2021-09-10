SPCA Serving Erie County pauses dog adoptions through September 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it has paused dog adoptions through September 17 after experiencing more than one case of dog pneumonia at its facility.

According to the SPCA it is responding by:

Pausing adoptions

Changing how staff members and volunteers interact with animals in the building

Carefully observing the animals

Immediately administering early treatment if necessary

Expanding deep-cleaning protocols

“Outbreaks of this nature are unfortunately not uncommon in animal sheltering, especially when part of our mission is to serve sick and injured animals,” said SPCA Vice President of Veterinary Services Melanie Rushforth. “Our team of professional caretakers has increased safety protocols to ensure we contain this, and our quick response will have a positive effect on the health of both our current and future population.”

The SPCA says pausing dog adoptions for at least a week allows time to monitor the health of its dogs and fully clear the shelter of the illness. The SPCA will reevaluate the situation at the end of next week and determine whether dog adoptions will be paused beyond September 17.