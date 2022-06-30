SPCA serving Erie County offers pet safety tips for Fourth of July weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA serving Erie County has issued pet safety tips for Fourth of July weekend.

The SPCA said the days following the Fourth of July can result in increased numbers of stray animals admitted to animal control facilities and humane societies with the sound of fireworks often to blame.

"Fireworks cause many pets to panic, resulting in extreme and sometimes dangerous escape measures from homes or yards. Without identification, it is nearly impossible to reunite pet with owner," a release says.

The SPCA offers the following tips to keep pets safe:

ENSURE ALL ANIMALS ARE WEARING CURRENT IDENTIFICATION! Even if the animal has microchip identification, place a collar with an ID tag on your pet. If a neighbor finds your animal, an ID collar that includes your phone number can lead to a faster reunion.

DON’T TAKE ANIMALS TO FIREWORKS DISPLAYS. A startled animal may not only break free and run away, but may also bite. An animal confined to a closed vehicle during these displays can experience heatstroke, along with an overwhelming stress level that can cause physical harm to the pet and/or damage to the vehicle's interior.

HAVE SOMEONE HOME WITH NERVOUS PETS DURING FIREWORKS. If the animal is with someone he or she knows, the pet’s stress level will be greatly reduced. Keep the volume on a television, radio, or other media player turned up to block some of the noise. ThunderShirts reportedly work to calm the anxiety felt by some dogs and cats when they can hear fireworks, thunder, even when they experience separation anxiety, and can be found in many local pet supply shops and online.

If a pet manages to escape, community members can visit the SPCA’s Lost & Found/Stray Animals page at YourSPCA.org, which includes effective ways to find a lost pet. A link to local animal control facilities can also be found on that page.

