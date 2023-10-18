SPCA Serving Erie County offers free service to pet owners looking to rehome pets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it will allow pet owners who need to rehome pets to list the pet's information and pictures on its website free of charge.

The SPCA said it is offering Rehome by Adopt-a-Pet.com as a courtesy to local pet owners because healthy, owned pets who need rehoming usually cannot be admitted to the SPCA or many local animal shelters. In addition, the SPCA said this year the need to surrender pets has outweighed its resources and ability to admit animals for rehoming.

“Our West Seneca location is typically filled to capacity as we work to meet the needs of the animals most in-need and at-risk. Healthy, owned pets who need rehoming usually cannot be admitted by our SPCA or, unfortunately, by many local animal shelters, rescues, and organizations also filled to capacity. By using Rehome, pet owners can display photos of their pets on the SPCA’s popular website in the hopes of finding new owners. Additionally, people who have been searching for particular types or breeds of animals not often found in shelters may find what they’ve been waiting for through Rehome. This is another way the SPCA Serving Erie County has responded to a need in our community, putting compassion into action,” Daly adds. “This year the need to surrender pets far outweighed our resources and ability to admit animals for rehoming. We know several animal organizations in our region faced the same challenge. Thanks to Adopt-a-Pet.com, Rehome allows pet owners to responsibly seek new homes on their own, which is exponentially easier on the animal. Shelter stress is a very real thing despite our every attempt to make it as stress-free as possible. With Rehome, animals may never need to enter shelter environments.” - SPCA President/CEO Cait Daly

You can learn more here.