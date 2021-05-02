SPCA Serving Erie County offering free adoptions for current and former military service members

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is offering free pet adoptions for current and former military members, later this month.

The SPCA is running a program called 'Vets & Pets,' waiving adoption fees on most animals for individuals on active duty, reserves, and honorable discharge, along with service-disabled veterans and those retired from military service, from May 24-31 at its Harlem Road in West Seneca location.

If you qualify and are interested in adopting a pet, you're asked to schedule an appointment.

You can schedule an appointment by calling (716) 875-7360, ext. 207.

When adopting, you'll need to present Military ID or DD214.

If you serve outside of New York State, your spouse can adopt during Vets & Pets if a military spouse identification card is presented.

You can find off-site shelter locations and eligible pets by clicking here.