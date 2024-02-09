SPCA Serving Erie County offering 50% off adoption fees for some animals as part of Valentine's Day promotion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it is offering 50% off adoption fees for some animals as part of its Valentine's Day promotion.

From February 10 through February 19 adoption fees for animals one year and older, and rabbits of any age, will be 50% off. There will be a 20% discount offered on the adoption start kits from the SPCA's Petique and a sweet treat for you and your new pet as well.

You can see the animals currently available for adoption on the SPCA website here.