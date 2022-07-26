SPCA Serving Erie County looking for information after abandoned dog dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is looking for information after an abandoned dog that was found "severely injured" died Tuesday.

The SPCA said the dog, Faye, was found on Saint Joseph Avenue near West Shore Avenue and Fay Street in Buffalo on Friday. Faye was taken to Greater Buffalo Veterinary Emergency Clinic to receive care.

Erie County SPCA

Faye underwent surgery and survived but was still in critical condition Saturday and the SPCA said "there is still no certainty as to whether she will survive."

On Sunday the SPCA said "Faye’s initial tests and bloodwork results are not favorable. There is increased concern regarding her survival and infection that may have surpassed the point of treatment."

On Tuesday the SPCA announced Faye went into respiratory distress and they made the decision "to release Faye from her pain and suffering."

"Despite the expert care Faye was receiving, Faye’s respiratory system was being impacted by severe inflammation and probable fluid accumulation in the lungs causing her distress. This can often occur after a dog has been subjected to a traumatic injury, and it may be very rapid. In her case, this condition, her breed as a brachycephalic dog (a dog with a shortened or “smushed face”), and the compounding effects of her trauma all led medical providers to a heart-wrenching decision. We had to release Faye from her pain and suffering." - SPCA Serving Erie County

“Faye received such high-quality, professional, and loving medical care at the end of her life. She was able to pass humanely, surrounded by loving and compassionate humans who did everything in their power to save her.” - SPCA Vice President of Veterinary Services Melanie Rushforth

The SPCA encourages anyone with information on Faye or her owners to call SPCA Officers Wood and Maleskis at 716-876-7360, ext. 214.