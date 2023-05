AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department announced the SPCA serving Erie County is investigating after a dog was tightly chained and abandoned outside Buddy's Second Chance Rescue on North French Road.

Police said the incident occurred last week and ACO McGrew and Officer Timblin responded and took the dog to the Clarence Animal Shelter.

Police and the SPCA are looking to identify the person pictured below and ask anyone with information to contact the SPCA at 716-875-7360 x 214.