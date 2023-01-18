SPCA Serving Erie County in need of volunteers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced Wednesday it is in need of volunteers that are at least 18 years old.

According to the SPCA, there is an immediate need for volunteers in various areas of its West Seneca shelter, including:

Adoptions

Animal Behavior

Foster Care

Wildlife

Kitten Nursery

Other departments

The SPCA said some opportunities are also available at off-site adoption locations or in volunteers’ own homes.

“January is the perfect time for people to look at calendars and determine the impact they’d like to have in the coming year. The impact volunteers make at the SPCA is immeasurable. These are the people responsible for helping to make families whole… helping to save lives by fostering or rehabilitating… helping to keep the animals here at the SPCA enriched and happy and content. When we consider the hundreds of thousands of hours donated to the SPCA by these folks, it gives a whole new meaning to the often-heard phrase, ‘We couldn’t do it without them.’ There’s no question. We couldn’t.” - SPCA Chief Communications Officer Gina Lattuca

If you are interested in volunteering, you can apply online here.

You can also contact Director of Volunteer Services Kelly Deschamps at (716) 875-7360 ext. 232 or by email at kellyd@yourspca.org, or Assistant Director of Volunteer Services Desirea Mojica at (716) 875-7360 ext. 252 or by email at desiream@yourspca.org.