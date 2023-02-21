SPCA Serving Erie County in need of foster care volunteers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it is in need of foster care volunteers.

“The SPCA covers veterinary care and all food, supply, and equipment costs associated with its foster care animals. The best part about fostering is that, when the animal is ready to go up for adoption, the foster parent or a family member or friend has the first opportunity to adopt before the animal hits the adoption floor!” - SPCA Director of Capacity and Care Hilary Lemperle

The SPCA said it is looking for volunteers 18 and older. If you're interested you can apply online here or contact the Foster Care Department directly by calling (716) 875-7360, ext. 216 or by emailing fostercare@yourspca.org.