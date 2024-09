WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This school year, your kids can read to shelter animals at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The shelter is hosting its "Tale for Two" reading program for kids ages 5-16.

You can bring your own book or choose one from the SPCA's library.

The program runs Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. A single session costs $10.

You can learn more and sign your child up here.