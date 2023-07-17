SPCA Serving Erie County dealing with high number of animal cruelty rescues and low adoptions

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it is nearing a crisis situation as it deals with a high number of animal cruelty rescues and low adoptions.

The SPCA said it is seeing an increase in the number of cruelty cases due to:



Cost of living increases

Uncared for mental health conditions

Increases in substance abuse

Post-COVID-19 conditions including the expiration of the eviction moratorium and the return to in-person work

Access to spay/neuter surgeries was extremely limited during the pandemic resulting in a severe overpopulation of dogs

The SPCA is close to reaching maximum capacity due to:

Caring for and housing animal cruelty rescues

Adoptable dogs and cats who have been with the SPCA for a prolonged period of time

If you're looking to help the SPCA, you can help in the following ways:

Community members are asked to adopt and take advantage of the SPCA’s trial adoption program (If The Fur Fits) and current adoption special (half-off animals 1 year and older).

Community members are asked to participate in an upcoming Speed Dating adoption event on July 20 and July 21 from noon to 8 p.m. at the SPCA. Adoption fees will be waived for animals 1 year and older! Guest passes are not necessary.

The SPCA has an urgent need for community members to open their homes to provide temporary care to foster animals.

Be patient regarding animal admissions… find alternative solutions like Rehome or let the SPCA assist with pet retention so surrendering isn’t necessary.

You can find more information here.