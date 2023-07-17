SPCA Serving Erie County dealing with high number of animal cruelty rescues and low adoptions

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it is nearing a crisis situation as it deals with a high number of animal cruelty rescues and low adoptions.
The SPCA said it is seeing an increase in the number of cruelty cases due to:
- Cost of living increases
- Uncared for mental health conditions
- Increases in substance abuse
- Post-COVID-19 conditions including the expiration of the eviction moratorium and the return to in-person work
- Access to spay/neuter surgeries was extremely limited during the pandemic resulting in a severe overpopulation of dogs
The SPCA is close to reaching maximum capacity due to:
- Caring for and housing animal cruelty rescues
- Adoptable dogs and cats who have been with the SPCA for a prolonged period of time
If you're looking to help the SPCA, you can help in the following ways:
- Community members are asked to adopt and take advantage of the SPCA’s trial adoption program (If The Fur Fits) and current adoption special (half-off animals 1 year and older).
- Community members are asked to participate in an upcoming Speed Dating adoption event on July 20 and July 21 from noon to 8 p.m. at the SPCA. Adoption fees will be waived for animals 1 year and older! Guest passes are not necessary.
- The SPCA has an urgent need for community members to open their homes to provide temporary care to foster animals.
- Be patient regarding animal admissions… find alternative solutions like Rehome or let the SPCA assist with pet retention so surrendering isn’t necessary.