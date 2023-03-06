SPCA serving Erie County calling on the community as the need for foster pet homes increase

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — At home help is needed. The SPCA serving Erie county is calling on the community as the need for foster homes increase.

"I needed something to do where I still felt like I made a difference in the world," SPCA pet foster parent Judy Perkowski said.

After retiring in 2012, Perkowski shared she knew she was going to volunteer at the SPCA.

"At first it was just a mom and kittens and then it was just kittens and then it kind of grew from there," she shared.

Perkowski took 7 News Reporter Krizia Williams on a tour of her modified home in Williamsville. She has converted one room to keep baby animals in, added an incubator and modified her entire basement - which her friends call kitten world.

But how can people become foster parents?

"In order to become a foster parent its super easy you just go to our website," SPCA Communications Manager Bethany Kloc said. "And you sign an application there and we'll call you when we have animals that need your help."

Kloc shares that the shelter needs more space to make room for pets in need of care.

"This allows us to have space in the shelter so that animals that are sick and injured can find the space they need so they can get the vet care," Kloc stated.

Its costs almost nothing to be a foster parent, Kloc said. The SPCA provides food, vet care and all supplies needed to care for the animals. Fostering also provides a home environment which, the SPCA said, is pivotal to the the animals' development.

"You are saving lives in your own home," Kloc said.

Perkowski shares fostering is fulfilling.

"Oh gosh just so much joy," she said.