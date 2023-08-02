SPCA serving Erie County asking for community support for puppy that needs medical attention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA serving Erie County is asking for your support for an injured one-month-old puppy that needs medical attention.

According to the SPCA, the female puppy named Jelly Bean was admitted on Tuesday by someone who claimed to have witnessed her being thrown out of a car. The puppy only weighs two pounds and has a broken right back leg.

"The journey to recovery won't be easy. Jelly Bean needs extensive medical attention, including X-rays and numerous re-checks to ensure her leg heals properly. We are determined to give her the best chance at a happy, healthy life, but we can't do it without your help," the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

If you'd like to donate you can do so here.